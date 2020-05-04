REMOTE ROUNDS: “The Voice” practices social distancing as they begin playoffs

TYLER, Texas (KETK/VOD) The next round of The Voice is going remote. Contestants are practicing social distancing as they compete for a spot in next week’s show.

Blake Shelton is in Oklahoma. Kelly Clarkson is in Montana. Nick Jonas and John Legend both in California, but their competitors are all over the United States.

Coaches and contestants were sent gear to be able to compete from wherever they are.

“I was like, holy crap, I cannot do…and I’m actually fairly but not that savvy, you know? I would love to have that crowd to feed that energy, but it’s not so bad. I think it’ll work out fine,” said Todd Tilghman, who’s part of Team Blake.

But it’s your votes that will help the 17 singers left advance to the remaining 9 spots.

“I know we’re coming from your living room, but, that level of vulnerability and that level of, I can do this, that shows managers, talent agents, everybody out there, man you can throw anything at this kid and they can handle it!” KELLY CLARKSON, JUDGE

Don’t forget to tune in to KETK Monday night at 7 p.m.

While there are no contestants from East Texas, Team Legend’s Mandi Castillo is originally from San Antonio. Below is her bio:

Mandi has always loved singing and was inspired by her uncle, a popular Tejano singer, to take music more seriously. Mandi performed at her uncle’s gigs for years and moved to San Diego after high school to pursue music on her own. It was hard for Mandi to be so far from family, especially last year when her mom needed a new kidney. Mandi wasn’t a match, but donated her kidney to someone else to help her mom get one sooner. Now with her mom healthy again, Mandi comes to “The Voice” hoping to prove that her move for music was worth it.

KETK’s sister station in Florida spoke to a Tampa Bay native on the show about her experience of performing in quarantine. Watch what she had to say about it: