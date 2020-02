NEW YORK (AP) —One last accuser is expected to take the witness stand at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial on Wednesday as prosecutors wind down the New York City case by highlighting an alleged assault that’s part of the disgraced movie mogul’s pending criminal charges in California.

Model and actress Lauren Marie Young alleges Weinstein stripped naked, masturbated in front of her and groped her breast in the bathroom of his Beverly Hills hotel room just days before the Oscars in February 2013.