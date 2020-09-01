Netflix gives a binge worthy lineup this September

Netflix releases new movie line up for this month.
1 September:
- La Paritta
- Adrift
- Anaconda
- Barbershop
- Children of the Sea
- Coneheads
- Glory
- Lakeview Terrace
- Grease
- Magic Mike
- Menace II Society
- The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Pinapple Express
- Possession
- The Producers
- Puss and Boots
- Red Dragon
- Sex Drive
- Set It Off
- The Smurfs
- Wildlife
- Zathura
2 September: Freaks — You’re One of Us
3 September: Love, Guaranteed
4 September: I’m thinking of ending things, The Lost Okoroshi
7 September: My Octopus Teacher, Midnight Special, Watch For Superman
8 September: #Alive
9 September: Corazón Loco
10 September: The Babysitter: Killer Queen
11 September: Se Busca Papá, How To Train Your Dragon
15 September: Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice, The Smurfs 2
16 September: The Devil All The Time, The Parademic
17 September: Gims: On The Record
21 September: A Love Song for Latasha
23 September: Enola Holmes Waiting…
24 September: Real Steel
27 September: Bad Teacher
30 September: American Murder: The Family Next Door