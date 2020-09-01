Netflix gives a binge worthy lineup this September

by: Danica Sauter

(Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Netflix releases new movie line up for this month.

1 September:

  • La Paritta
  • Adrift
  • Anaconda
  • Barbershop
  • Children of the Sea
  • Coneheads
  • Glory
  • Lakeview Terrace
  • Grease
  • Magic Mike
  • Menace II Society
  • The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • Pinapple Express
  • Possession
  • The Producers
  • Puss and Boots
  • Red Dragon
  • Sex Drive
  • Set It Off
  • The Smurfs
  • Wildlife
  • Zathura

2 September: Freaks — You’re One of Us

3 September: Love, Guaranteed

4 September: I’m thinking of ending things, The Lost Okoroshi

7 September: My Octopus Teacher, Midnight Special, Watch For Superman

8 September: #Alive

9 September: Corazón Loco

10 September: The Babysitter: Killer Queen

11 September: Se Busca Papá, How To Train Your Dragon

15 September: Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice, The Smurfs 2

16 September: The Devil All The Time, The Parademic

17 September: Gims: On The Record

21 September: A Love Song for Latasha

23 September: Enola Holmes Waiting…

24 September: Real Steel

27 September: Bad Teacher

30 September: American Murder: The Family Next Door

