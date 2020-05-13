MLB’s Texas Rangers to host ‘Concert in Your Car’ series featuring popular country acts

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK/NBC) – The Texas Rangers will be hosting a four-day ‘Concert in Your Car’ series in the parking lot of Globe Life Field featuring several Texas country acts.

The series will take place from June 4 through June 7 and will feature music from the Josh Abbott Band, Kevin Fowler, and Whiskey Myers.

“It’s definitely unique and interesting,” Abbott said. “Over the past four months, we’ve all learned how to perform these concerts on social media. That eliminates any sort of audible feedback from fans so I think getting the opportunity to play in front of actual fans again and be able to hear them sing along from their cars or honk at the end of the song I think that will be really rewarding. We all miss the stage a lot.”

400 cars will be let in for the concert and everyone will be required to stay in their vehicles. Each concert will begin at 9 p.m. and last one hour. Tickets are $40 per car and they will go on sale Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at texasrangers.com/concertinyourcar.

A stage will be set up for performers and audio will be available through a special radio channel.

For more information, you can visit the MLB website.