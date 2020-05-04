MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts on Disney+

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – May the 4th be with you!

Monday is the perfect today for a distraction from the pandemic as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” makes its debut on Disney+.

The ninth episode of the sags was released back near Christmas. It was originally intended to be put on the streaming service around July or August, but the date was moved up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney+ will also debut the first episode of its eight-part docuseries about the making of the first “Star Wars” live-action tv show “The Mandalorian”