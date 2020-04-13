Breaking News
Matthew McConaughey releases PSA on making your own mask

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Longview native and Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey released a PSA on Monday about making a stay-at-home mask saying “we’ve got more livin’ to do.”

Editor’s Note: This video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

we’ve got more livin to do #BobbyBandito

The process includes taking your favorite bandana, folding inside a coffee filter, and stringing two rubber bands through either side of the bandana.

Fold the ends through the opposite sides of the rubber bands and stretch it behind your ears.

McConaughey said that you should “Stay at home but if you gotta go, strap it on like so.”

