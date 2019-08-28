Matthew McConaughey appointed as professor at UT film school

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Alright, alright, alright.

Longview native and film star Matthew McConaughey has been appointed as a professor at the University of Texas’ College of Communications, according to a release from the school on Wednesday.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey said. “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

McConaughey earned a film degree in 1993 from UT Austin. He is an Academy Award-winning actor with experience in more than 50 films, including “Dazed and Confused,” “A Time to Kill,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Dallas Buyers Club,” for which he won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his lead acting role.

McConaughey joins the faculty in the Department of Radio-Television-Film after serving as a visiting instructor since 2015, when he began co-teaching the Script to Screen film production class

“He has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious,” said Noah Isenberg, chair of the Department of Radio-Television-Film.