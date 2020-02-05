LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirk Douglas, star of “Spartacus” and “Lust for Life,” has died at 103, sons tell People magazine.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” son Michael Douglas wrote on his Instagram account. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the Golden Age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Douglas was nominated three times for best actor by the Academy of Motion Picture

Arts and Sciences for Champion (1949), the Bad and Beautiful (1952) and Lust for Life (1956) which he was the recipient of an honorary Oscar in 1996.

He was arguably the top male star of the post World War II era where he acted in more than 80 movies before retiring in 2004.

He is the father of Oscar-winning actor, director, and producer Michael Douglas.

Of the many honors he has received, the highest civilian honor he holds is the Presidential Medal of Freedom.