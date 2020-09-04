Eli Young Band set to perform in Lufkin

FILE – This Oct. 9, 2014 file photo shows The Eli Young Band performing during halftime of an NFL football game in Houston. The band will perform as part of the Concert in Your Car series at the new Texas Rangers stadium ,Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas starting June 4. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider, File)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Eli Young Band is set to perform at Live from Lufkin: Drive-In Concert and tailgate.

As well as Eli Young Band, Jasper McNeese, Bryan Harkness and Sam Shupark are also set to perform.

The event will take place on Saturday October 24 at the George H. Henderson Exposition Center.

This is Lufkin’s first ever drive-in concert, which was created as a way to re-imagine the live music experience during this time of social distancing.

The Live from Lufkin: Drive-In Concert allows people to enjoy the concert from your own individual tailgating zone.

According to Lufkin, safety in their top priority, and the event will comply with all health and safety standards per the city of Lufkin, Angelina County, and the state of Texas’s regulations in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff.

How it works:

One ticket per vehicle gets you and your friends your own personal tailgate zone.

Courtesy of visitlufkin.com/livefromlufkin

You can bring chairs, food, and drinks to party and truly make the experience unique to you.

Courtesy of visitlufkin.com/livefromlufkin

One ticket is for six people per car

Blue section: $200/car ($33/person) SOLD OUT

Red section: $175/car ($29/person)

Yellow section $150/car ($25/person)

Green section $125/car ($20/person)

The website says that any underage or excessive drinking will not be tolerated and insists that you drink responsibly. They also suggest that if your party is consuming alcoholic beverages to plan to have a designated driver.

Masks

Concertgoers are not required to wear masks while in their assigned tailgate area, however, the website asks that all guests wear masks if leaving their space to use the restroom facilities.

Sanitizing

Each restroom unit is equipped with hand sanitizer and each restroom cluster has a hand washing sink.

What you can and cannot bring