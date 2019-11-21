Country music star Sam Hunt arrest for DUI

NASHVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Country music singer Sam Hunt was arrested Thursday morning on drunk driving charges after going down the wrong side of a road in Nashville.

According to our sister station WKRN, the 34-year-old was booked at 6:30 a.m. in the local Metro jail.

In an arrest warrant, police said that Hunt smelled of alcohol and bloodshot eyes. There were also two empty beers next to him, investigators added.

Hunt had difficulty providing his Tennessee license and attempted to hand over his credit card and passport, officers explained. Court documents reveal Hunt was the only person in the vehicle and that he admitted to drinking alcohol “recently.”

A field sobriety test was recorded on dash cam video, police said. News 2 has requested a copy of the footage. The arrest warrant indicates Hunt had a blood alcohol content of .173.

Hunt was released from jail around 9 a.m. on a $2,500 bond. A court date has been set for Jan. 17, 2020.

Hunt, who shot to fame five years ago, recently released a new single, “Kinfolks.” His previous songs include “Body Like a Back Road,” “House Party” and “Drinkin’ Too Much.”