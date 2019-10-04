1  of  2
Comedian Andy Dick pleads not guilty to groping driver

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Andy Dick

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2016 file photo shows actor Andy Dick at the world premiere of “Zoolander 2” in New York. Dick has been charged with groping a driver from a ride-hailing service. Los Angeles County prosecutors say he is expected to be arraigned Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, on a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery. They allege he groped a driver in West Hollywood on April 12, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Andy Dick has pleaded not guilty to groping a driver from a ride-hailing service.

Dick entered the plea Friday in Los Angeles. to one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Prosecutors allege he groped a driver 18 months ago in West Hollywood.

His representative declined comment.

Dick, a 53-year-old native of Charleston, South Carolina, who starred in the 1990s sitcom “NewsRadio,” has been a popular and sometimes problematic guest on radio and TV shows, known for his erratic, over-the-top behavior.

He has been arrested and sued over several other groping accusations through the years, including a 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar.

Criminal charges were dismissed after Dick completed a pretrial diversion program.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

