Beyoncé to give graduation speech alongside the Obamas

FILE – This July 14, 2019 file photo shows Beyonce at the “Lion King” premiere in London. YouTube announced Tuesday that Beyoncé will deliver an inspirational message to the 2020 class for its “Dear Class of 2020″ event, which will take place June 6 at 3 p.m. EDT and will stream on YouTube. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest speakers for YouTube’s virtual commencement ceremony that will also feature the Obamas.

YouTube announced Tuesday that Beyoncé will deliver an inspirational message to the 2020 class for its “Dear Class of 2020″ event, which will take place June 6 at 3 p.m. EDT and will stream on YouTube.

Barack and Michelle Obama will also speak at the virtual celebration, which will include appearances from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and more.

“Dear Class of 2020″ will include music performances from BTS, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Maluma, CNCO and Camila Cabello.