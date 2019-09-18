‘America’s Got Talent’ winner named tonight on KETK

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC) – The time has come for “America’s Got Talent”.

The $1 million winner will be announced at the end of this evening’s two hour finale.

And it was a finale meant to showcase talent.

“We saw some performances tonight you’re going to remember. And that doesn’t happen a lot,” said judge Simon Cowell.

And while those talents frequently soared.

“It’s going to be really tough because there were unbelievable acts tonight,” judge Julianne Hough said.

The night was also a big display of heart.

“I got misty eyed at just about every act,” said judge Howie Mandel.

Some performers who merely wanted a chance and given that chance made it count.

“I feel so amazing!” said finalist Kodi Lee.

Several kid groups looked to impress America one last time including a high-spirited team from across the Atlantic.

“We will show you what we all about,” said a member of finalist Ndlovu Youth Choir.

And another that’s brightened spirits in the motor city.

“We gave our all and now it’s just time for America to vote,” Detroit AGT finalist Detroit Youth Choir.

Only one act will leave with that $1 million check.

“I think we’d be lying if we said we didn’t want to win. Of course, we want to win,” said a member of the Voices of Service group.

But even falling short won’t diminish the season long journey.

“I couldn’t be more happy to celebrate it with all these crazy talented people” said finalist Benicio Bryant.

America’s choice is just hours away.

“America’s Got Talent” airs tonight at 7 p.m. on KSN.

Among the stars making appearances on the finale are Cher, Billy Ray Cyrus, Macklemore, Leona Lewis and others.

Including a special “surprise” guest that the show is keeping close to the vest.

