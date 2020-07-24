AMC Theatres delays its reopening yet again

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – AMC Theatres is delaying its reopening once again. The mega-movie chain was closed back in March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the third time that AMC has delayed when it will open their doors.

With a spike of COVID-19 cases across more than a dozen states, Hollywood has continued to push back release dates for summer blockbuster films.

The company has warned repeatedly that they may not survive the pandemic.

Some financial experts believe that it is just a matter of time before AMC Theatres will file for bankrupcy.

The largest movie theater chain in the country was already struggling financially before the coronavirus pandemic hit and now the situation has been acclerated.