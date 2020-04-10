AMC likely to file for bankruptcy, financial experts say

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some financial experts believe that it is just a matter of time before AMC Theatres will file for bankrupcy.

The largest movie theater chain in the country was already struggling financially before the coronavirus pandemic hit and now the situation has been acclerated.

All AMC locations have been closed since March 16 and some thing that it still may not be until August when they can reopen.

And by then, the company could be all out of money. The chain has already told landlords throughout the country that they would not be paying rent for the month of April.