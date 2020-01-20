9-1-1 Lone Star continues series premiere Monday night on FOX 51

(KETK) – 911: Lone Star continues its exciting, two-part series premiere Monday night on FOX 51. The show stars Rob Lowe as New York City firefighter Owen Strand who relocates to Austin, Texas.

The show is a spin-off the 911 and is intended to take the franchise into new territory.

“The beauty of having a hit drama like 911 from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn.

Lowe’s character Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and faced the “unenviable task of rebuilding his station.”

Strand then moves down to Austin to help with the rebuilding of a fire station that faced a similar tragedy.

Lowe is an Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor for his portrayal of Sam Seaborn in “The West Wing” and Dean Sanderson in “The Grinder”. He is also well-known for his character of Chris Traeger in “Parks and Rec.”

911: Lone Star will air at 7 p.m. Monday night on FOX 51.