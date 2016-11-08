SPECIAL REPORT: Texas elections integrity in question

As voters head to the polls this election cycle, an unprecedented number of Texans have been questioning the validity of our state’s voting process.
Election code 66.023 (1)(2)(5) is ignored in the AG’s opinion, which defines the backup records for early voting, including the “precinct early voting list.”
Pierce says, “You are welcome to ask the AG’s office, but 66.0023 is the basis for the question and it is still part of the prescribed procedures for after the election, not during early voting.”
Pressley says District Attorney Wiley McAfee is considering resubmitting the opinion request, drawing attention to this particular statute.
Meanwhile, Pressley says she and her team are continuing to put pressure on Governor Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and the Texas Elections Committee to print tapes when the polls close on election day.