Smith County Republican Women meet to discuss upcoming election

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Republican Women held their monthly luncheon day at the Potpourri House discussing various issues regarding the upcoming Election Day.

After a recent UT Tyler election survey showed Joe Biden ahead of Donald Trump in the polls here in Texas, Republicans are strategizing how to keep Texas red by mobilizing volunteers and being more social media savvy to reach the younger voters.

The incoming Smith County Republican Party Chair, David Stein, spoke about the work that needs to be done to win both the local and presidential elections for the party.

“We are really trying to gain the enthusiasm and get the excitement going,” says Stein. “Mobilizing the ground forces as well. With everything that has gone on it has been a distraction so that’s the main push.”

Election Day is November 3.