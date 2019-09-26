East Texas Addicted

METH

Everyone agrees methamphetamine is the most serious drug problem in East Texas. Despite nearly daily arrests, demand is still high and so is the supply. Forget the meth lab of the past. It is now manufactured and distributed in a different way. But law enforcement is more determined than ever to stop it.

COUNTRY IN CRISIS: Opioid use a deadly problem in the nation and right here in East Texas

The opioid epidemic hit East Texas and the entire country hard. Now, drug manufacturers are paying the price. While progress is being made, many are still addicted. And fentanyl is fueling a second wave even deadlier than the first.

DRUG TRAFFICKING: From the border to East Texas

Illegal drugs are pouring across the Mexican border, often smuggled through legal checkpoints. Once taken to East Texas, they’re sold by dealers to desperate addicts. KETK News traveled to El Paso for a close-up look at how CBP agents make seizures that slow down the flow.