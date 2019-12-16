Winnsboro Police Department preventing holiday thefts by offering to hold packages

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – With package thefts on the rise as the holidays approach, the Winnsboro Police Department wants to take proactive measures to help the community.

The PD is offering to have packages delivered to their office as a free service and protective measure. They will sign for it and hold it until you are able to pick the delivery up with a proper ID that is identified on the package.

Items can be delivered to the address below:

Your Name

c/o WPD Dispatch

501 S. Main St.

Winnsboro, Texas

75494