Tyler Police support over 200 children for Christmas through Blue Santa Program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Santa got a little help from Tyler police officers Tuesday night through their annual ‘Blue Santa’ event.

280 children benefited by shopping with their local heroes and getting to meet and take photos with Santa himself.

“It’s positive interaction with police,” said Chuck Boyce, Tyler Police Department. “Kids that normally see us on a bad note, this is a positive note.”

Each child got $100 to spend on whatever they wanted which gives relief to parents who normally aren’t able to provide a lot for Christmas.

“It means a lot because there is a lot of people that have hard times and life situations that they are not able to do this,” said Elizabeth Blanchard, a local mother. “It’s great to know that there are so many people out there that want to help.”