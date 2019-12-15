Tyler Police Department makes families smile through ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officers with the Tyler Police Department spent Sunday morning shopping for Christmas with 10 families who have suffered great difficulties over the past year.

The event called ‘Shop with a Cop’ is part of the Blue Santa program which helps families that have been through hard times and need some support from their community.

Sunday morning, each family was offered a $500 shopping spree to help them shop for clothes, shoes, and something special for Christmas.

“We get to know everybody one on one,” said Church Boyce, a Tyler Police Officer. “We become part of their family.”

One of the families who benefited was a single mother of six. Claudia suffered a serious medical emergency in September where a co-worker and Tyler police performed CPR until medics arrived. She is now receiving follow-up care but with a large family to support and medical bills she has had a difficult year. Thankfully through the Blue Santa program, families like Claudias are able to have a happy and joyful Christmas.