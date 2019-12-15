Tyler Police Department makes families smile through ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officers with the Tyler Police Department spent Sunday morning shopping for Christmas with 10 families who have suffered great difficulties over the past year.

The event called ‘Shop with a Cop’ is part of the Blue Santa program which helps families that have been through hard times and need some support from their community.

Sunday morning, each family was offered a $500 shopping spree to help them shop for clothes, shoes, and something special for Christmas.

“We get to know everybody one on one,” said Church Boyce, a Tyler Police Officer. “We become part of their family.”

One of the families who benefited was a single mother of six. Claudia suffered a serious medical emergency in September where a co-worker and Tyler police performed CPR until medics arrived. She is now receiving follow-up care but with a large family to support and medical bills she has had a difficult year. Thankfully through the Blue Santa program, families like Claudias are able to have a happy and joyful Christmas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories