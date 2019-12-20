SPREADING CHRISTMAS CHEER: Bert Rees Lighting Contest lighting up Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Christmas brings so many great things to us all each year, including Christmas lights and decorations.

In Nacogdoches they are looking to see who can shine the brightest.

People there are hoping to push the limits of how bright they can be with the 10th annual Bert Rees Lighting Contest.

“We started this contest in 2010 in honor of my dad, Bert Rees, who was an art professor here in Nacogdoches,” said Chay Runnels, contest organizer. “It’s open to everyone in Nacogdoches County. We encourage everyone to come out and put lights on their house, even one or two strings, and light up Nacogdoches.”

Prior to 2010 it was just a city-sponsored event, something Bert Rees, the contest’s namesake, excelled at since first decorating his home in the 1940s.

“He won the contest many many years when he was alive and finally his love of lights lead us to sponsor the lighting contest and name it in his honor,” said Runnels. “I think it was really addicting for him. He was an artist, so he planned very carefully what he wanted to do. He would do giant 14-foot Nutcrackers and decorate our house like gingerbread.”

What better way to get the entire town in the Christmas spirit than a little friendly competition?

“Christmas decorations, for me, they just look really pretty,” said Grant Leonard, Bert Rees Lighting contestant. “I think everyone just enjoys driving around and seeing all the lights.”

Despite being among the youngest contestants as a high school sophomore, Leonard’s decorations not only light up his street, they also flash to the sound of music.

In his front yard is a sign telling passersby to tune their radio to the right station and watch the lights flash in coordination with the music.

Farther out in the county, despite a lack of street lights, people are still shining bright.

“We love Christmas, it just brings joy,” said Stephanie Hess, also a contestant. “Even though we’re out here in the middle of nowhere still we’re going to decorate no matter what.”

With a cash prize awarded to the person with the best lights, Hess is hoping to win so she can give back.

She plans on using the money to buy blessing bags to help the homeless.

“It’s for homeless adults and children and we just make bags and it’s going to have toiletry items and stuff like that in it,” said Hess. “I’m planning on using the money to buy stuff like that to hand out to the homeless by Christmas.”

Helping the homeless isn’t just another cause to support for Hess, to her it hits all too close to home.

“I’ve been there before, I’ve been homeless,” she said. “Now I’m at the point where I can give back and I want to give back. A lot of people forget about the homeless at Christmastime and so this is something I want to do.”

Voting for the best lights and people’s choice will continue until December 21st when the winner will be announced.

So until then people in Nacogdoches will continue to spread Christmas cheer.

To vote for your favorite click the button below to visit the website.