Shorter holiday shopping season pushes retailers to go Christmas crazy

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo Christmas decorations are shown at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Timing is everything when it comes to saving for the holidays. The longer you have to build up cash reserves, plan your budget and buy gifts at the right price, the better you can cover these seasonal costs without going into debt. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(KLAS) – It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas at local retailers, thanks to a shorter shopping season.

It turns out that the number of shopping days — 26 — between Thanksgiving and Christmas is six days less than last year and the shortest since 2013. The Thanksgiving holiday falls late this year.

Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon and Costco are just some of the retail businesses that have already jumped into the holiday spirit. These retailers were already selling Christmas items before Halloween was over. Walmart announced its the start of its holiday shopping season on Oct. 25. Target unveiled its plans on Oct. 23 by offering free shipping from Nov. 1 to Dec. 21. Both are offering Black Friday deals early.

“Every day counts,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell.

A few thousand managers from Best Buy actually gathered in Las Vegas in mid-October for their annual Holiday Leadership Meeting. The company is offering free next-day delivery service. Forget waiting for Black Friday for deals, Costco and Kohl’s are also offering those deals early, as well.

“There will be more deals than ever before leading up to the Black Friday shopping event,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer, in a news release.

Amazon has launched it Happy HoliDeals with a several Deal of the Day items.

The National Retail Federation estimates around 40% of consumers begin their holiday shopping before Halloween. It’s predicted sales will reach $730 billion, about 4% more than last year with a consumer spending an average of $1,047.