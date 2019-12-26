NFL player, former Longview Lobo Trent Williams gifts East Texas children with free bikes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Every year, Washington Redskins Offensive Tackle, Trent Williams visits Longview to hold his annual toy give away. This year, he took it a step further, as hundreds woke up to a 2-wheeled ride, gifted by the Longview native.

The Scott family wasn’t looking forward to Christmas Day as times have been tough.

“Christmas came really quickly upon us and our finances were just not where we wanted them to be, and I was sitting there talking to my mom and said tomorrow’s Christmas. Oh well, at least we have each other,” said Marneitha Scott.

Scott wanted to give her two boys exactly what they asked for, and after scrolling through Facebook she came across an odd post.

A local artist, DJ Jemini, was at a Walmart in Longview, when he noticed two large U-Haul trucks parked outside. Standing next to them, was NFL player Trent Williams.

Williams had arrived in town for his annual toy giveaway when he saw bikes in the store and decided to buy them all.

“We sat there for a few minutes, me and my husband, and a few minutes later two gigantic u-haul truck roll up on the scene,” said Scott. “Trent Williams was behind them, and they came up and unloaded bikes.”

Trent’s mother says she enjoys giving early gifts to Longview children but also sharing the tradition with her son.

“As a kid his dad and I both come from big families and it was a struggle but we made it happen and it was always important to him, I learned later that it was the joy of opening gifts. A lot of times we give them what they need, but he wanted them to have they desired,” said Veronica Williams, Trent’s mother.

Veronica explained that she was surprised to see more parents than children, but it shows how important it is for moms and dads to see a smile on the kid’s face.

“I wanted to cry, because I’ve been out of work for a year, and sometimes it’s embarrassing as parents we feel some type of way when we can’t do for our kids,” said Scott.

Wheel after wheel, and handle after handle, all the bikes were given away at the very church Williams grew up in.

“For an individual to quote on quote make it, and make the amount that he makes, and do what he do professionally, and still even living in DC you don’t forget about where you came from,” said LaDarian Brown, Pastor of Parkview Baptist Church.

Trent does his toy drive every year and enjoys giving back to the community so that families like the Scotts can enjoy a day of relaxation and fun.