Man with terminal illness asking for Christmas cards

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KETK/WJW) – A Wisconsin man with terminal cancer has one dying wish, Christmas cards.

Three men from Milwaukee saw his request and decided to do more than just send him a card, they had something else in mind to make him smile.

The men dropped everything and drove over two hours to hand-deliver the cards to Weittenhiller.

Though a stranger, the men said Weittenhiller touched their hearts.

“He teared up because we were the only people who actually came to see him. He got a lot of letters in the mail. But we’re the only people who actually showed up at his doorstep,” Markeith Powell, who was one of the visitors.

Weittenhiller and the group prayed together, shared stories and issued support.

The men hope their story sets an example for others across the nation.

Anyone interested in sending a Christmas card to Weittenhiller can do so at the address below:

Gene Weittenhiller

410 20th St.

Prairie du Sac, WI 53578