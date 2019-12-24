FOLLOW SANTA: NORAD ready to track Santa’s path as part of six-decade tradition

TYLER, Texas (KETK/NBC) – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is ready once again to follow Santa’s path around the world.

Finding out where Santa is along his route is something many children are dying to know.

“I have twin boys, they’re 11 years old and then, of course, a group of nieces and nephews and every year we log onto NORAD Track Santa and so we watch him as he makes his journey around the world.” Senior Msgt. Martha Dunning

NORAD is an American and Canadian bi-national organization with the mission of aerospace warning, control, and maritime warning in North America. But on Christmas Eve, their mission shifts to track Santa.

While NORAD can track him, his path is always unknown.

Colonel Sid Connor said that “His course that he takes is different every year, it depends on the weather a little bit and it depends on the kids being asleep as well.”

NORAD officials say that with their technology they’re able to make sure that Santa can travel safely through the skies at night to spread holiday cheer.

However, the tradition for the aerospace command actually started by accident.

“Someone called in, it was actually a mistaken wrong number, thinking that they we’re calling Santa Claus. So that kinda started things off where they thought well we are in the air defense business, we might as well track Santa as well.” Colonel Sid Connor

If you are interested in tracking Santa, you can do so at NoradSanta.org