Christmas in East Texas: Laura’s Cheesecakes

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) What better to go with the holidays then sweets, and that’s where Laura’s Cheesecakes comes in!

Laura Bass founded Laura’s Cheesecake in 1989 after she found a passion for baking.

Her desire was to share the delicious recipes that she had come to love herself with friends and family.

The small bakery and cafe was a common place on Main Street in Daingerfield and grew quickly, but a few years later, they moved into downtown Mount Pleasant, where it is a staple now.

Now owned by Jeffery and Leah Crabb, the couple has adopted the motto: “Share Love. Share Laura’s.”

They aim to be a staple in the community to provide a space for people to come gather, enjoy downtown, and “share love”.

Of course they’ve got their original flavor, but they’ve got plenty of other flavors, such as:

Chocolate Mocha

Honey Peanut Butter

Salted Caramel

Classic Pumpkin

Marble Brownie Swirl

White Chocolate Raspberry

Pecan Pie

Triple Chocolate

Cookies & Cream

Birthday Cake

Turtle

Robin Croley, who is behind every cheesecake that enters the oven in the bakery, has been with Laura’s since it’s very beginning.

Robin is committed to serving and serving well. She and the entire staff of Laura’s Cheesecake aim to make the customer happy and satisfied.

If you aren’t able to make it to Mount Pleasant, cheesecakes are available to be shipped around the United States.

If you want to share a little piece of East Texas with family outside of the area, what better than a Texas shaped turtle cheesecake.

They’re open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Want to order a cheesecake or check out all the flavors they have before heading to the store, click here to visit their website.