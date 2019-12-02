CHRISTMAS IN EAST TEXAS: Greenberg Turkeys

TYLER, Texas (KETK) It’s that time of year again, and what better way to spend Christmas dinner than around the table with a turkey?

A Greenberg smoked turkey to be precise! And this East Texas tradition spreads four generations.

Greenberg Smoked Turkeys has been named one of “Oprah’s Favorite Things” several times.

“This turkey from Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc., has been prepared in an old-fashioned brick smokehouse using only hickory wood, so all you have to do is slice and enjoy,” says Oprah. “No wonder it’s one of my all-time Favorite Things.”

The last time the terrific Tyler turkeys made the list was in 2017 and 2003. This prompted their sales to skyrocket.

Founded by his grandfather more than 78 years ago, Sam Greenberg says it’s the loyal customers that make the business so successful.

“Let me say this, We have, without a doubt, the best customers in the world.” Sam Greenberg, owner

And despite the growth, Greeberg says their core principles remain the same.

“A lot of hard work. A lot of great people working with me. A lot of hickory wood and good turkeys.”

If you are interested in learning more about Greenberg Smoked Turkeys or if you’d like to place an order, click here.

Don’t know how big of a turkey to get? That’s okay, they’ve got you taken care of. On their website, they have a sizing chart, explaining how many people for what size bird.

But of course it’s not just about the bird on Thanksgiving or Christmas. They’ve got recipes for great side dishes here.

You can place an order in person by visiting their factory at 221 McMurrey Drive in Tyler.