Destination Texas: Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is a ‘reel’ catch

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is “O-Fish-Ally” open for summer, ready to welcome guest to their one of a kind facility at a reduced rate.

This East Texas treasure features large outdoor aquariums with native fish from around the area. It is located along an accessible covered walkway complete with fans that protect you from the summer sun. You couldn’t ask for a better place to beat the heat while getting up close and personal with the different species.

“Fish like this [behind us] are right in our backyard.they are in the Trinity River, they are in Lake Fork, in all these incredible reservoirs we have across the state but you don’t often get to see them,” said Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center Director, Tom Lang. “It’s great for families to come and see what is in their backyard in the great state of Texas.”

Due to COVID-19, the indoor aquarium is closed for the public. The facility is using this time to do some updates inside, but they do have one of their more hands-on attractions, fishing, open. While they normally loan out rods to the public they are now asking visitors to bring their own.

“We still have fishing. We have a large pond so everyone can space out and distance well,” said Lange.

But you can leave the worms at home!

“We have bait, tackle even angling technicians to teach you how to fish if you’ve forgotten,” said Lang.

So pack a cooler, grab your fishing rod and head on out to Athens for a great day of family, fishing, and fun.