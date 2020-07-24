DESTINATION TEXAS: Take flight at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A one of a kind attraction, The Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, is located in the old Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and houses planes from every era. From World War I bombers to aircraft’s flown in the Vietnam War. Their is something here for the whole family.

“What is great is you see here you can come back on the tarmac,” says Board of Directors member, Michael Hilgert. “It is escorted because we are near the taxi way. you can over look the run way and look at our 17 aircraft’s that are on display.”

Being near the taxi way, visitors can watch modern planes take off and land while enjoying the museum.

“The children really like to see the aircraft. They love to see the aircraft taking off and landing,” says Hilgert.

One thing that sets HAMM apart is that they completely customize tours to your groups interest. They can go as in depth or as quickly as you want. Normally tours last an hour and a half.

“We take our time and really customize the tour. All the tours out here are escorted and so we try to customize it the the individuals,” says Hilgert.

Admission is $8 for adults, and $4 for children. Active military can visit the museum for free with their military ID’s.

Right now, due to COVID-19, the museum is only open Saturday and Sunday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.