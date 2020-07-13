Destination Texas: Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – This summer we’re taking you across Texas as a part of our Destination Texas series.

Big Bend National Park is often referred to as “Texas’ gift to the nation.” It was 800,000 acres of a remote area, that not many people could get access to. It was first a state park in the 1930s, then seven years later, on D-Day in 1944, it became a National Park.

Tom Vanderberg, Cheif of Interpretation of Big Bend National Park says people come from across the country to see the vistas and wonders of the park, along with its wildlife.

“Big Bend has more species of birds, more species of reptiles, more species of cactus, and butterflies, and ants, and scorpions, than any other national park. We have more species of bats than any other national park. It’s very hard to find black bears in Texas, but here in Big Bend we have a resident population in the Chisos Mountains,” Vanderberg said.

The park also has hundred of hiking and biking trails. Roads are paved for visitors to enjoy scenic driving across the park, during the heat of the summer. Wide-open skies make sunrises, sunsets, and the night sky so clear the Milky Way can be seen clearly with the naked eye.

Vanderberg says, stick to the trails and bring a lot of water, saying, “We recommend that people have maybe a gallon per person, per day, as they’re hiking around in the park, and then you know when you get back to your car you should have none of that water left you should be drinking that water as you go.”

In Big Bend National Park you and your family can hike, bike, sight-see, check out historical sites, take a trip down to the river, and even see your very first roadrunner.

Unfortunately, Big Bend National Park has closed due to Coronavirus concerns.