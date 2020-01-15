CTCU: We Are All Teachers

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Lone Star NYE 2020
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
East Texas Addicted
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
National champion LSU Tigers are going to Washington
Top Stories
Woman finds razor blades under car door handle
Submit FAFSA by Wednesday to get most possible financial aid from Texas colleges
Rusk Co. officials arrest man for church arson just days before Christmas
Mini islands on Rio Grande provide cover for human smugglers and drug runners in South Texas
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Hoops Fever
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Dortmund promotes American 17-year-old Reyna to first team
Top Stories
Vegas Golden Knights fire Gallant, name DeBoer new coach
Former UL, Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino lands at Missouri St
TOYKO 2020: Gymnast Aly Raisman will not compete
Cardinals star WR Fitzgerald returning for 2020 season
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back
Remarkable Women
Community
Calendar
Texas Rose Festival
Top Stories
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances talk heart health awareness month scholarship contest
Top Stories
First Baptist Whitehouse talks about their free concert event
Top Stories
Tyler Bicycle club and ETX Brewery talk Beauty and the Beast tour.
East Texas Communities Foundation chats about scholarships for area high school graduates
We Got Next Comedy Series talks Upcoming comedy show “This Should Be Funny” featuring comedians “Q“ Hot Topic & Angelia Walker
Tyler Parks and Recreation chats upcoming events including Arbor Day
Contests
ROOST Big Game Party Platter Giveaway
FOX51’s BIG GAME Giveaway presented by Don’s TV & LA-Z-BOY
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
Woman finds razor blades under car door handle
Top Stories
Rusk Co. officials arrest man for church arson just days before Christmas
Top Stories
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances talk heart health awareness month scholarship contest
First Baptist Whitehouse talks about their free concert event
Mini islands on Rio Grande provide cover for human smugglers and drug runners in South Texas
30-year-old cold case solved; body identified as missing East Texas woman
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Search
Search
Search
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Trending Right Now
Texas to carry out nation’s first execution of 2020 for domestic violence slaying
Weather
30-year-old cold case solved; body identified as missing East Texas woman
Tyler man accused of threatening to shoot up Tyler Walmart makes 1st court appearance
Rusk Co. officials arrest man for church arson just days before Christmas
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Enter ROOST Big Game Party Platter Giveaway
Peters Chevrolet donates $5,000 to Arp Police Department
FOX51 Big Game Giveaway sponsored by Don’s TV, LA-Z-BOY & DQ
Pro Football Challenge
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Trending Stories
Texas to carry out nation’s first execution of 2020 for domestic violence slaying
30-year-old cold case solved; body identified as missing East Texas woman
Weather
Tyler man accused of threatening to shoot up Tyler Walmart makes 1st court appearance
MUST-SEE VIDEO: Bolts of lightning flash across ash cloud after volcanic eruption