Zavala-Garcia in court for pre-trial hearing in Kayla Gomez murder

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gustavo Zavala-Garcia is back in court Thursday morning for a pre-trial hearing in the capital murder of his niece Kayla Gomez. The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the Smith County courthouse.

Kayla went missing from Bullard First Assembly Church back in November 2016 and was found a few days later just a few miles away in a well.

A court indictment revealed that a grand jury believes there is probable cause that he may have sexually assaulted Kayla before her death.

Zavala-Garcia has had his trial delayed five times, mostly due to allow for further DNA testing. His trial is currently set for March 16, 2020, in the 241st District Court and will have at least eight more hearings before the jury is sworn in.

He is currently being held on a $10,000,000 bond.

Investigators determined that Zavala-Garcia was in the country illegally at the time of the killing and he was awaiting a court date in the immigration case.

The case has received widespread media attention and his lawyers earlier this year filed a motion to move the location of the trial. They argued that most East Texans have heard about the case and have already determined Zavala-Garcia’s guilt.