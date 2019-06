WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Wood County authorities are seeking a stolen gun.

Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith posted on his Facebook page that he is seeking information on a stolen .380 Glock 42.

In the post, Smith provided a photo with the stolen weapon’s serial number.

A suspect in the theft has been identified, he said.

Anyone who has information about the gun is urged to contact Smith at

903-780-8801.