Woman hurt in drive-by shooting in Lufkin, police searching for shooters

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) One woman is injured after a drive-by shooting in Lufkin. Authorities believe multiple shooters fired at least 30 rounds of ammo into the house.

Police say shots were fired at the 1300 block of Rogers Street around 11:10 Tuesday night.

According to preliminary reports, at least 4 people were in the home at the time of the shooting, including a baby.

The unidentified victim was shot in her legs and taken to a local hospital

Police don’t have a description of the shooters. If you know anything about this case please notify police.

