Woman fights back, takes intruder’s gun when children were threatened

HUDSON, Texas (KETK) – The Hudson Police Department is searching for a man who broke into a home in the Bowers Mobile Home Park at around 6 PM on Saturday.

According to officers, a male suspect forced his way into the home with a gun. Prior to entering the house he asked the women if her husband was home, then asked for a cigarette. The female fought with the intruder to get him away from her children. She was able to force the pistol away from the man and he attempted to flee the residence.

Before leaving the scene, he asked the woman if he could have his gun back. Police are still searching for the suspect.

The suspect is described as being a white male in his 20’s with dirty blond scraggly hair. He is said to be skinny and between 5-foot and 5-feet-6-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt and checkered shorts.

Neither the woman nor the children were injured during the assault.

If you have seen the person matching this description in the Hudson area please contact Angelina County Crime Stoppers or the Hudson Police Department.