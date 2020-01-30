UPDATE: Man identified after shooting, killing woman at Longview apartment complex

UPDATE —-

The suspect has been identified as Brandon Keith Harris, 36, of Longview. Harris has been arrested on capital murder charges and is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $1

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One woman is dead after a man walked into an apartment and shot her.

On Thursday, Longview Police were called about a shooting that occurred at the 900 block of South High Street around 11:30 a.m.

Officers were told that a black male walked into the apartment and shot a female victim, fired several more rounds, and ran into the neighboring woods.

Police quickly set up a perimeter and located the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.