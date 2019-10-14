TJC student carjacked at gunpoint at East Texas Medical Plaza

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman was carjacked at gunpoint Monday morning at the East Texas Medical Plaza, according to Tyler police.

The carjacking occurred in the 1100 block of East Lake Street in Midtown. Officer Don Martin that the victim is a 19-year-old TJC student.

According to police, the suspect is a black male in his 20’s, skinny, and wearing a white long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.