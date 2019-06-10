Woman arrested in Tyler for public intoxication twice in 10 hours
TYLER, TX (KETK) - A Greenville woman was arrested twice in ten hours over the weekend in Tyler for public intoxication, according to Smith County judicial records.
Tiani Warden, 51, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. on Saturday. She was released on a $500 bond.
Then just hours later, she was re-arrested at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning for the same charge.
Warden was released again on a $500 bond.
According to court records, she was arrested for public intoxication back in September 2015. Warden paid a fine and was sentenced to time served.