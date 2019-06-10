BREAKING NEWS

Crime

Woman arrested in Tyler for public intoxication twice in 10 hours

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 09:00 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:00 AM CDT

TYLER, TX (KETK) - A Greenville woman was arrested twice in ten hours over the weekend in Tyler for public intoxication, according to Smith County judicial records.

Tiani Warden, 51, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. on Saturday. She was released on a $500 bond. 

Then just hours later, she was re-arrested at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning for the same charge. 

Warden was released again on a $500 bond. 

According to court records, she was arrested for public intoxication back in September 2015. Warden paid a fine and was sentenced to time served. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News