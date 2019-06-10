Woman arrested in Tyler for public intoxication twice in 10 hours

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, TX (KETK) - A Greenville woman was arrested twice in ten hours over the weekend in Tyler for public intoxication, according to Smith County judicial records.

Tiani Warden, 51, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. on Saturday. She was released on a $500 bond.

Then just hours later, she was re-arrested at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning for the same charge.

Warden was released again on a $500 bond.

According to court records, she was arrested for public intoxication back in September 2015. Warden paid a fine and was sentenced to time served.