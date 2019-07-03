Woman armed with gun takes El Paso federal office building

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman with a gun has barricaded herself inside the El Paso Health and Human Services building in South Central El Paso.

The person is inside the building, located at 5150 El Paso Drive. Police sent an alert out just before 11 a.m.

The El Paso Police Department’s SWAT team is on the scene.

“The location has been cleared of staff, and law enforcement is involved. No shots have been fired,” according to the regional Health and Human Services offices.

This story is developing and we will update this page as more information becomes available.