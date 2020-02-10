Witnesses sworn in, trial date set for Tyler man accused of threatening to shoot up Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is set to face trial for threatening to shoot up a local Walmart just days after the El Paso massacre that killed 22.

Trumaine Washington, 31, is requesting a bench trial in front of 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen rather than face a jury. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Skeen has scheduled the trial to begin Monday, February 24. During the hearing, five witnesses were sworn in and Skeen warned them not to speak to anyone about their testimony or to the media.

The incident occurred at the Tyler Walmart on the southside of Loop 323 back in September.

Tensions had been high at Texas Walmarts at the time with it still being less than a month after the El Paso Walmart Massacre in August.

The shooter is accused of killing 22 people and injuring 24 others. He is indicted on hate crime charges and faces the death penalty after he confessed to police that he targeted Mexicans.