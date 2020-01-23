Whitehouse man pleads guilty to withholding nearly $300k in payroll taxes to IRS

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse businessman is facing five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to not paying nearly $300,000 in payroll taxes back in 2015.

Miles Brosang, 46, was the sole director of Brosang’s Landscaping Services and during the third quarter of 2015, he did not pay the IRS the payroll taxes from his employees, according to a statement from federal prosecutors.

“Business owners need to understand the importance of their obligations in the withholding of payroll taxes,” said United States Attorney Joseph D. Brown. “They hold those taxes in trust for the employee and the government and there are criminal penalties for those who divert those funds for other uses.” U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown

The amount of taxes that should have been paid over for the third quarter of 2015 was $49,704.47. The total of payroll taxes that should have been handed over was $229,552.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Brosang faces up to five years in prison for the crime. A sentencing hearing will be held in the coming weeks after an investigation is done by the U.S. Probation office.