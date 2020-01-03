Whitehouse man arrested after 9-year-old half-sister claims he molested her

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man is behind bars after his half-sister told family members that he allegedly molested her in his bed in December.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, 21-year-old Sean Anderson was accused by his nine-year-old half-sister of “touching her private parts” after she got into his bed when she had a bad dream. The incident allegedly occurred this past December.

The child also said that Anderson would make her touch him and that it had happened at least twice.

The victim reported the abuse to her sister who then told their parents. The victim’s mother told Smith County deputies that “she does not believe that [the victim] would lie about this.”

The girl was interviewed on December 20 at the Children’s Advocacy Center and pointed at a picture of the areas where Anderson allegedly touched her.

According to the warrant, Anderon initially agreed to an interview with police, but then canceled and requested a lawyer.

241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen signed an arrest warrant for Anderson on December 23. He was taken into custody and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

If convicted, Anderson would face up to 20 years in prison.