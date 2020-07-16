Whitehouse man accused of molesting half-sister to be given competency exam

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man that is accused of molesting his 9-year-old half-sister last December will be given a medical exam to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

21-year-old Sean Anderson was accused by his nine-year-old half-sister of “touching her private parts” after she got into his bed when she had a bad dream. The child also said that Anderson would make her touch him and that it had happened at least twice.

James Williams, Anderson’s lawyer, requested in a brief Zoom hearing on Thursday that Anderson receive both a competency and an insanity examination.

During his motion to 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy, Williams said that in his time with Anderson, he “did not seem to understand” the charges against him and that his family described him as a “low-functioning individual.”

The prosecution offered no objections to the examination being held and Kennedy scheduled it for July 31. Anderson is currently still in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond and his next court hearing will be held August 27.