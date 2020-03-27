White Oak police searching for man who robbed gas station at gunpoint

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – The White Oak Police Department is on the hunt for a man who robbed a gas station Thursday night at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred at White Oak Food at 313 S White Oak Road just after 8:30 p.m.

The employee stated the robber came into the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. Once the employee complied with the demands, the suspect left the store and ran west.

The suspect is described as black male, approx 6’3” wearing red hoodie, black sweat pants, a mask over the bottom part of his face and has a black mole near his nose.

Anyone with any information please contact with White Oak Police Department. 903-759-0106 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers 903-236-STOP (7867)