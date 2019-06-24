West Virginia Planet Fitness employee caught spying on people in tanning beds

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — An investigation is underway after an employee at the Planet Fitness in Beckley was allegedly caught spying on people while they were tanning.

Beckley Police said they were called to the gym last week when a woman complained about someone watching her while she was in one of the gym’s private rooms to tan.

Police said an employee confessed to the crime. The man was reportedly peeping on the woman and had a device on him that was capable of recording.

It is unclear if the man in question has done this before, and if any video or pictures were taken. Beckley Police are releasing little details right now because no arrest or charges have been filed at this time, but confirm they are investigating.

Our sister station 59 News is working to find out if the suspect is still an employee at Planet Fitness.

Police said it is important for people to look for anything that may be out of place and to trust your gut if anything seems suspicious.