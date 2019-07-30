Former Walmart employee charged with killing 2 co-workers at store

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi (KETK/AP) – Former employee charged with two counts of murder after opening fire at a Mississippi Walmart.

In total, four were shot including a police officer who was protected by his bulletproof vest.

The shooter was identified as Martez Tarrell Abram, 39. Abram was shot by officials and arrested on Tuesday morning.

Abram was suspended from the store recently after showing a knife to a co-worker, according to AP.

Southhaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite described Abram as a disgruntled worker with a grievance against his employer.

“It wasn’t an accident,” said Travis Jones, an overnight stocker who was working when he heard shots. “He knew what he was doing when he came in there.”

Jones said he saw the body of store manager Anthony Brown on the floor as they ran out of the store. “It was an ugly scene,” he said.

Nicholas Gales said the other slain worker was his brother, Brandon Gales, 38 of Hernando. Jones called Brandon Gales his best friend and an “all-around good guy,” saying he was the father of multiple children.

After searching Abram’s apartment, police recovered multiple weapons, according to DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion.

Investigators believe Abram set a fire in the store, which could add to his charges once the investigation concludes.

Walmart President and CEO released a statement on Tuesday:

“The entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of two valued members of our team. We feel tragedies like this personally, and our hearts go out to the families of our two associates and the officer who was injured. We are relieved the suspect was apprehended, and we appreciate the quick response of the local authorities and our associates. We’ll continue to focus on assisting law enforcement in their investigation and on supporting our associates.”

– Greg Foran, President and CEO, Walmart U.S.
