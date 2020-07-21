Texas Congresswoman opens investigation into sexual assault in the military

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Weeks after PFC Vanessa Guillen was found brutally murdered, most likely at Fort Hood in Texas, a Texas congresswoman announced an investigation into sexual assault in the military.

The announcement is coming from the House Triangle in Washington.

One woman is charged for her involvement in Guillen’s death. Police have said that the man they believe committed the murder killed himself as he was approached by investigators.

The man, 20-year-old Specialist Aaron Robinson, was not Guillen’s superior officer nor was he anywhere in her chain of command.