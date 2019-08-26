WATCH: 3 armed men rob Manhattan jewelry store, police seek answers

MANHATTAN, New York (KETK) – Three armed men robbed a Manhattan jewelry store putting NY Diamon District on edge and NYPD’s elite unit on the case.

The three men posed as customers asking about jewelry before pulling guns and moving the employees to the back room where they were forced to the ground, duct-taped, and zip tied.

One business worker took the armed robbery as a warning to increase security and be extra vigilant.

“We actually hired extra armed security just in case. Because of yesterday, today you hired extra security? Have to!” Lee Washington said.

The NYPD put their elite major case squad on the investigation, one that Washington said is critical to every jewelry store in the Diamond District.

“If they don’t catch them people will have the idea that they can get away with this. They can’t, this is the diamond district,” Washington said.